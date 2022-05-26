National Games ‘scam’: CBI searches ex-minister’s houses, other locations in Jharkhand
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 16 locations, including the residence of Jharkhand’s former sports minister and Bandhu Tirkey, in the case of alleged irregularities in multi-crore equipment purchases for the 34th National Games held here in 2011, officials said.
Tirkey is currently one of the four working presidents of Jharkhand Congress. He was in New Delhi for a party meeting when a CBI team visited his two residences in Ranchi on Thursday, an aide in his office said.
A CBI team reached Tirkey’s personal house in Banhaura area on the outskirts of Ranchi just after dawn and later visited his official residence in Morhabadi area of the state capital.
“At Banhaura residence, the team asked general questions about his tenure of sports minister. At the Morhabadi residence, the team also scanned through documents,” an office employee of Tirkey said.
Earlier this year, Tirkey was disqualified as a member of the Jharkhand legislative Assembly after being convicted by a special CBI court in a disproportionate assets case.
On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India notified by-election for Mandar assembly seat, represented by Tirkey thrice, along with Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in other states.
In April, the Jharkhand High Court had ordered CBI probe while disposing a public interest investigation (PIL), transferring the case from the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to the federal probe agency. The ACB had arrested Tirkey in September 2019 in connection with the case. Tirkey had got bail from Jharkhand High Court thereafter.
In a statement on Thursday, the federal agency said that besides Tirkey, the CBI also searched the premises of noted lawyer R K Anand, who was the working chairman of the National Games Organising Committee, which is based in the national capital. The premises of former director of sports in Jharkhand, P C Mishra, organising secretary of national games Madhukant Pathak and organising secretary H M Hashmi are also being searched, officials said.
Seven places in Ranchi and five locations in Dhanbad are also being searched, they said.
While Tirkey could not be contacted for his comment, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur described the development as political vendetta.
“It seems the BJP wants to win bypolls using the central agencies. The ECI notified by poll yesterday and they came knocking this morning. Why did they not even bother to inform the leader or issue a summon before raiding his residence. We don’t oppose any action against corruption, but there should not be misuse of agencies the way it is being done now,” said Thakur.
Misa Bharti, ex-MLA Faiyaz as RJD nominees for RS polls
Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) national president Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and outgoing Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and former MLA Faiyaz Ahmad have been finalised as party nominees for the biennial polls to the Upper House of Parliament scheduled on June 10. Top party leaders said Prasad has already approved the two names, but there was no formal announcement of the two candidates till Thursday evening. He runs several educational institutions.
U.P. Budget 2022-23: 4.5 lakh youths got govt jobs in last five years, says FM
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday said employment was provided to 1.81 crore youths in private sector through private investment in the state while 4.5 lakh youths were provided government jobs in the last five years. “The unemployment rate in the state was 18 percent in June 2016. It came down to 2.9 percent in April 2022,” Khanna said.
Two crore students to be enrolled in U.P. primary, upper primary schools: Finance minister
The state government has set a target of enrolling two crore students in primary and upper primary Basic Shiksha Parishad schools in 2022-23 under the “School Chalo Abhiyan”. Presenting the state budget for 2022-23 on Thursday, finance minister Suresh Khanna said a provision of ₹18,670.72 crore had been proposed for “Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan”. Khanna proposed ₹3,548.93 crore for mid-day meal scheme.
Former minister Mukul Wasnik likely to be Congress’ RS nominee
Mumbai While a member of G-23, Kapil Sibal, which is a group of senior leaders seeking a far-reaching transformation in the Congress after its successive electoral debacles, took help of the Samajwadi Party for a nomination to the upper house of the Parliament, Mukul Wasnik, another member of this ginger group, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. At present, the seat is represented by former finance minister P Chidambaram.
U.P. Budget 2022-23: ₹1,000 cr for uninterrupted power to villages during night
In its 2022-23 budget, the state government has earmarked ₹1,000 crore to enable the UP Power Corporation to buy additional electricity to ensure that villages have access to uninterrupted supply from 7pm to 6am during the summer even as it also allocated funds for the implementation of a new power reform scheme as announced by the Centre last year.
