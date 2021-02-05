No new Covid-19 fatality in Jharkhand, tally rises to 118,897
Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 58 new cases pushed the tally to 1,18,897, a health department official said on Friday.
The coronavirus death toll remained at 1,077 in the state.
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 33, followed by East Singhbhum at nine and Dhanbad and Dumka at three each.
A total of 6,561 health workers received the shots of Covid-19 vaccine at 163 centres across the state on Thursday, and one case of adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) was reported, the official said.
"We have set a target to vaccinate 15,306 health workers during the day but the coverage was at 43 per cent," Dr Ajit Prasad, nodal officer of the vaccination programme in the state, said.
Altogether, 74,526 people have received vaccine shots in the state so far and 243 cases of AEFI have been reported, he said.
"The overall coverage ratio is at 52 per cent as we have planned to immunise 1,43,764 people," the official said.
Jharkhand now has 447 active cases, while 1,17,373 people have been cured of the disease so far.
The state conducted 8,201 sample tests for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
