Office of profit row: EC grants Soren’s plea for more time to appear
The Election Commission of India (ECI), acting on a plea from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for more time to present his case on allegations that he held an office of profit that could potentially disqualify his state assembly membership, has rescheduled its hearing on the matter from May 31 to June 14, officials said.
Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mining lease to himself, had filed his reply to the ECI notice on May 20, after which the poll panel fixed the hearing for May 31 while directing Soren to present his case before the commission.
An ECI official said the date was extended on the request from the chief minister.
A senior functionary of Soren’s party JMM said the extension request was made due to his engagements due to Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.
“An extension request was sent to the commission on Thursday on grounds that Hemant Soren is the working president of the JMM and he has been busy after notification of the Rajya Sabha polls. So he needs more time to finalise his defence with his lawyers before appearing before the Commission. We received the confirmation of June 14 from the Commission on Friday night,” the JMM leader said, wishing not to be named.
The matter pertains to a stone chips mining lease Soren got in his name on the outskirts of Ranchi in 2021, with the mines and environment department headed by him giving nod to his application.
On a reference from Jharkhand Governor based on complaint from the state opposition BJP, the ECI on May 2 had issued notice to Soren, with a deadline to reply by May 10.
Soren, however, filed a petition seeking more time, citing ill health of his mother who is under treatment in Hyderabad, and sought four weeks time to reply to the notice. The ECI had, however, granted 10 days time, fixing May 20 as deadline to respond to the notice.
-
BPSC exam paper leak: Revenue officer arrested from Araria
A fourth government official has been arrested by Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police in connection with the leak of question papers of state's civil services examination, which was held on May 8 and cancelled hours later as a set of question papers began circulating on social media even as the examination was being held, officials familiar with the matter said. Rahul Kumar (26), who is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district's father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector. Rahul's centre was in Siwan.
-
Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.
-
Delhi HC notice as construction worker waits 5 years for aid for child's wedding
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on a plea of a construction worker who had applied for financial assistance for their daughter's marriage in 2017. It is alleged that now Board officials are demanding the marriage certificate of his daughter for disposal of his application which is in violation of the Board's own rule.
-
Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
-
This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation, for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency.
