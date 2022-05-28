Office of profit row: EC grants Soren’s plea for more time to appear

The Election Commission of India (ECI), acting on a plea from Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren for more time to present his case on allegations that he held an office of profit that could potentially disqualify his state assembly membership, has rescheduled its hearing on the matter from May 31 to June 14, officials said.

Soren, who has been accused of allotting a mining lease to himself, had filed his reply to the ECI notice on May 20, after which the poll panel fixed the hearing for May 31 while directing Soren to present his case before the commission.

An ECI official said the date was extended on the request from the chief minister.

A senior functionary of Soren’s party JMM said the extension request was made due to his engagements due to Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

“An extension request was sent to the commission on Thursday on grounds that Hemant Soren is the working president of the JMM and he has been busy after notification of the Rajya Sabha polls. So he needs more time to finalise his defence with his lawyers before appearing before the Commission. We received the confirmation of June 14 from the Commission on Friday night,” the JMM leader said, wishing not to be named.

The matter pertains to a stone chips mining lease Soren got in his name on the outskirts of Ranchi in 2021, with the mines and environment department headed by him giving nod to his application.

On a reference from Jharkhand Governor based on complaint from the state opposition BJP, the ECI on May 2 had issued notice to Soren, with a deadline to reply by May 10.

Soren, however, filed a petition seeking more time, citing ill health of his mother who is under treatment in Hyderabad, and sought four weeks time to reply to the notice. The ECI had, however, granted 10 days time, fixing May 20 as deadline to respond to the notice.