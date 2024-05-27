 Ranchi bar shooting: DJ fatally shot by customer; incident captured on camera - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ranchi bar shooting: DJ fatally shot by customer; incident captured on camera

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 03:47 PM IST

The incident, captured in a 17-second video that went viral on social media, shows a man shooting the DJ with a rifle at close range before fleeing the scene.

A youth from West Bengal working as a DJ operator at a bar in Ranchi was shot dead by a customer late Sunday night.

Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pramod Mishra, said the suspect, who has a criminal record, has been identified.
The incident occurred at Xtreme Bar under Chutia police station in Ranchi.

A 17-second video of the incident, which went viral on social media on Monday, shows a man shooting the DJ operator, identified as Sandeep Pramanik, with a rifle from close range. The attacker, who was wearing only shorts and had his face covered, fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, “A clash happened between customers and bouncers at the bar. It might be possible that one of those customers carried out this incident. We are searching for the culprits. The investigation is underway.”

Providing further details on the incident, Hatia Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Mishra noted that the accused has been identified and has a previous criminal record.

"We are searching for him. He has been to jail earlier as well. We are investigating the matter. He is a suspicious person. The deceased is a resident of Chhapra," Mishra said.

Bar operator Vishal Singh recounted the events leading up to the incident.

"Yesterday at around 10:30pm, a scuffle broke out between two groups. We immediately informed the police and one person was arrested. After shutting the bar, we went back home but one of our staff, DJ Sandeep, stayed behind. Later, I received a call that he had been shot. We hope that the accused will be arrested soon," Singh explained.

Police officials, including the SSP, SP, City DSP, and officers in charge of Chutia and Kotwali police stations, have launched an extensive investigation. They are conducting CCTV surveillance and questioning other employees of the bar to gather more information about the incident.

