Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 13, 2024, is 17.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.06 °C and 22.33 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 05:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.71 °C and 21.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 19%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 206.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|17.48
|Overcast clouds
|December 15, 2024
|19.13
|Few clouds
|December 16, 2024
|19.48
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|20.41
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|22.67
|Broken clouds
|December 19, 2024
|22.49
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|22.40
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
This is an AI-generated story
