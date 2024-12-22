Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on December 22, 2024, is 18.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.95 °C and 23.89 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 05:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.36 °C and 23.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 348.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|18.50
|Sky is clear
|December 24, 2024
|21.25
|Few clouds
|December 25, 2024
|22.40
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|24.18
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|24.71
|Sky is clear
|December 28, 2024
|24.52
|Sky is clear
|December 29, 2024
|24.03
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
