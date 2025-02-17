Menu Explore
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 17, 2025

Feb 17, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 17, 2025 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 17, 2025, is 27.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.06 °C and 30.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:45 PM.

Ranchi weather update on February 17, 2025
Ranchi weather update on February 17, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.92 °C and 30.65 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 167.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 18, 202527.48Sky is clear
February 19, 202528.72Sky is clear
February 20, 202529.55Broken clouds
February 21, 202530.14Sky is clear
February 22, 202530.85Sky is clear
February 23, 202531.77Sky is clear
February 24, 202528.47Sky is clear


Weather in other cities on February 17, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.94 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata28.07 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.13 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru28.91 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad31.06 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad28.48 °C Sky is clear
Delhi26.57 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

