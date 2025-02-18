Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 18, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 18, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 18, 2025, is 27.24 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 18% and the wind speed is 18 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.2 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 18%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 214.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 19, 2025
|27.24
|Sky is clear
|February 20, 2025
|28.33
|Scattered clouds
|February 21, 2025
|28.21
|Broken clouds
|February 22, 2025
|30.82
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|31.43
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|30.10
|Broken clouds
|February 25, 2025
|29.20
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 18, 2025
