Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 13.06 °C, check weather forecast for February 3, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on February 3, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on February 3, 2025, is 26.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.06 °C and 28.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 06:28 AM and will set at 05:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.21 °C and 31.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 4, 2025
|26.17
|Sky is clear
|February 5, 2025
|28.93
|Few clouds
|February 6, 2025
|30.34
|Broken clouds
|February 7, 2025
|28.74
|Sky is clear
|February 8, 2025
|27.79
|Sky is clear
|February 9, 2025
|27.44
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|29.48
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 3, 2025
