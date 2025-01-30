Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.06 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on January 30, 2025 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 30, 2025, is 27.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.06 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:34 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.73 °C and 29.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 31, 2025
|27.68
|Sky is clear
|February 1, 2025
|27.43
|Sky is clear
|February 2, 2025
|27.55
|Sky is clear
|February 3, 2025
|28.96
|Overcast clouds
|February 4, 2025
|27.80
|Few clouds
|February 5, 2025
|27.20
|Broken clouds
|February 6, 2025
|31.32
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.