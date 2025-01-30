Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 11.06 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Ranchi today, on January 30, 2025, is 27.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 11.06 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 15% and the wind speed is 15 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:34 PM. Ranchi weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.73 °C and 29.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 225.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 27.68 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 27.43 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 27.55 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 28.96 Overcast clouds February 4, 2025 27.80 Few clouds February 5, 2025 27.20 Broken clouds February 6, 2025 31.32 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



