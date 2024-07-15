Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.65 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024
Jul 15, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 15, 2024, is 28.17 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.65 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 74% and the wind speed is 74 km/h. The sun rose at 05:11 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.05 °C and 29.03 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 73%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 24.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 16, 2024
|28.15 °C
|Light rain
|July 17, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Light rain
|July 18, 2024
|32.41 °C
|Light rain
|July 19, 2024
|32.79 °C
|Light rain
|July 20, 2024
|31.65 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|30.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|29.65 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|28.49 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|20.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|37.18 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy