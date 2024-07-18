Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.06 °C, check weather forecast for July 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 19, 2024 31.28 °C Few clouds July 20, 2024 30.79 °C Light rain July 21, 2024 30.33 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 30.11 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 29.51 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 24.0 °C Light rain July 25, 2024 25.27 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.8 °C Heavy intensity rain Kolkata 33.55 °C Light rain Chennai 28.37 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.75 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 25.51 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 32.35 °C Light rain Delhi 36.74 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 18, 2024, is 29.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.06 °C and 32.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, July 19, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.79 °C and 33.25 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 77.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 18, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.