Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 19, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.67 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.77 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 25.67 °C and 31.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 20, 2024
|28.68 °C
|Light rain
|July 21, 2024
|29.93 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 22, 2024
|28.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 23, 2024
|26.96 °C
|Light rain
|July 24, 2024
|24.47 °C
|Light rain
|July 25, 2024
|26.33 °C
|Light rain
|July 26, 2024
|28.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.6 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|33.43 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|27.81 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|21.4 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|24.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.17 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|38.12 °C
|Light rain
