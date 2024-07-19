 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 19, 2024, is 30.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.67 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 63% and the wind speed is 63 km/h. The sun rose at 05:13 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.77 °C and 30.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.

With temperatures ranging between 25.67 °C and 31.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 75.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 20, 2024 28.68 °C Light rain
July 21, 2024 29.93 °C Moderate rain
July 22, 2024 28.22 °C Moderate rain
July 23, 2024 26.96 °C Light rain
July 24, 2024 24.47 °C Light rain
July 25, 2024 26.33 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 26.6 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 33.43 °C Light rain
Chennai 27.81 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 21.4 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.36 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 32.17 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.12 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on July 19, 2024
News / Cities / Ranchi / Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.67 °C, check weather forecast for July 19, 2024
