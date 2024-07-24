 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.64 °C, check weather forecast for July 24, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 24, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 24, 2024, is 28.12 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.64 °C and 29.92 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 75% and the wind speed is 75 km/h. The sun rose at 05:15 AM and will set at 06:34 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 28.08 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 129.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 25, 2024 24.87 °C Light rain
July 26, 2024 30.14 °C Moderate rain
July 27, 2024 31.75 °C Light rain
July 28, 2024 31.1 °C Light rain
July 29, 2024 31.65 °C Moderate rain
July 30, 2024 31.43 °C Moderate rain
July 31, 2024 28.2 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on July 24, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.35 °C Heavy intensity rain
Kolkata 31.73 °C Light rain
Chennai 33.05 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.71 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 24.61 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 30.73 °C Light rain
Delhi 38.14 °C Light rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on July 24, 2024
Follow Us On