 Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Tuesday, Jul 09, 2024
New Delhi
Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 9, 2024 here.

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 9, 2024, is 28.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 31.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 10, 2024 31.34 °C Moderate rain
July 11, 2024 25.72 °C Moderate rain
July 12, 2024 28.85 °C Moderate rain
July 13, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain
July 14, 2024 29.15 °C Moderate rain
July 15, 2024 30.08 °C Light rain
July 16, 2024 31.04 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Heavy intensity rain
Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Ranchi weather update on July 09, 2024
New Delhi
Tuesday, July 09, 2024
