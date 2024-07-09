Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on July 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 9, 2024, is 28.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 31.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 10, 2024
|31.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 11, 2024
|25.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 12, 2024
|28.85 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 13, 2024
|29.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 14, 2024
|29.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 15, 2024
|30.08 °C
|Light rain
|July 16, 2024
|31.04 °C
|Broken clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.96 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|29.69 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|22.5 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.49 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.99 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Delhi
|34.06 °C
|Moderate rain
