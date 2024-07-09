Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.88 °C, check weather forecast for July 9, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 10, 2024 31.34 °C Moderate rain July 11, 2024 25.72 °C Moderate rain July 12, 2024 28.85 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 29.48 °C Moderate rain July 14, 2024 29.15 °C Moderate rain July 15, 2024 30.08 °C Light rain July 16, 2024 31.04 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.96 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.81 °C Light rain Chennai 29.69 °C Light rain Bengaluru 22.5 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.49 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 28.99 °C Heavy intensity rain Delhi 34.06 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on July 9, 2024, is 28.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.88 °C and 31.49 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 05:08 AM and will set at 06:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.17 °C and 32.19 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 37.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 9, 2024

