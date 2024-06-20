Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:01 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 20, 2024, is 34.22 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.06 °C and 37.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.06 °C and 37.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.85 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 77%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.06 °C and 37.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 62.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|26.18 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|32.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 23, 2024
|33.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|34.6 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|33.67 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 27, 2024
|30.68 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy