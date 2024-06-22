Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 23, 2024 33.58 °C Broken clouds June 24, 2024 33.59 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 35.4 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 32.2 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 32.13 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 32.76 °C Light rain June 29, 2024 30.9 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.94 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.99 °C Light rain Chennai 34.12 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.94 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.57 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 35.29 °C Light rain Delhi 40.73 °C Scattered clouds

The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 22, 2024, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 34.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 55.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.