Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.06 °C, check weather forecast for June 22, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Ranchi on June 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Ranchi today, on June 22, 2024, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.06 °C and 34.46 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 05:03 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.8 °C and 35.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Ranchi today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 22, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 23, 2024
|33.58 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 24, 2024
|33.59 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|35.4 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|32.2 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 27, 2024
|32.13 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|32.76 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|30.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.94 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.99 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|34.12 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|24.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.57 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.29 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|40.73 °C
|Scattered clouds
