Ranchi Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.23 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 21.38 °C Heavy intensity rain September 16, 2024 21.77 °C Moderate rain September 17, 2024 24.42 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 28.16 °C Light rain September 19, 2024 27.31 °C Moderate rain September 20, 2024 29.12 °C Moderate rain September 21, 2024 29.32 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Ranchi today, on September 14, 2024, is 23.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.23 °C and 24.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 90% and the wind speed is 90 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 05:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Ranchi is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.92 °C and 22.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 96%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Ranchi the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 41.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Ranchi for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.