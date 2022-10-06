Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Raped by 2 policemen, says 50-yr-old Jharkhand woman; admitted to hospital

Raped by 2 policemen, says 50-yr-old Jharkhand woman; admitted to hospital

Published on Oct 06, 2022 02:10 PM IST

Police said the 50-year-old woman was admitted by her family with grievous injuries and was referred by the Lohardaga district hospital to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences 200km away

ByHT Correspondent

RANCHI: A 50-year-old woman in a remote Jharkhand village has accused two police personnel of raping her on Tuesday evening when she was in the fields to cut grass, a police officer said on Thursday. The woman was admitted to a Lohardaga district hospital and has been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in state capital Ranchi 200km away.

The woman’s family did not report the case to the police and instead rushed her to the hospital in view of her injuries.

Navita Mahto, in-charge of the area women’s police station, said they were informed of the crime by the Sadar hospital where the woman was admitted with grievous injuries at about 2am on Wednesday.

“We have registered a case as per the statement of the survivor. She has accused two unidentified police jawans of committing the crime. We are investigating and trying to verify the allegation. Action will be taken accordingly,” she said.

She is stable now, Mahto added.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
