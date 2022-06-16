Home / Cities / Ranchi News / Security beefed up in Ranchi ahead of Friday prayers
ranchi news

Security beefed up in Ranchi ahead of Friday prayers

Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan held meetings with clerics of a number of mosques and peace committee members, seeking their cooperation in conducting prayers peacefully on Friday.
RAF personnel participate in a mock drill ahead of the Friday prayers, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI)
RAF personnel participate in a mock drill ahead of the Friday prayers, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 16, 2022 09:33 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi

In a bid to prevent the repeat of last week’s violence after the Friday prayers, the Ranchi administration has made security arrangements, officials said.

Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan held meetings with clerics of a number of mosques and peace committee members, seeking their cooperation in conducting prayers peacefully on Friday.

“In view of the incident last week, extra security, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed in sensitive areas. A mock drill was also conducted testing all SOPs and equipment. Water canons have also been brought in from other districts,” said Anish Gupta, deputy inspector general of police, Ranchi range.

Special arrangements have been made especially in six police station limits where section 144 is still in force, including Daily Market, Kotwali, Hindpirhi, Lower Bazar, Chutia and Doranda.

“Barricading and drop gates have been installed at around three dozen locations, including entry points from sensitive Hindpirhi area on to the Mahatma Gandhi road. Some of the roads have been sealed, besides barricading at some of the religious places which came under attack last Friday. Temporary pickets have also been made at some of these locations,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations and clerics have issued appeal requesting community members to offer prayers preferably at home or else return home after offering prayer inside mosques.

“We had done the same last Friday as well. We again urge believers to maintain peace and not join any march or protest on Friday. We are also in touch with the administration to take all required measures to ensure peace in the city,” said Maulana Obaidullah, head cleric of Ekra Masjid on Mahtama Gandhi raod.

Several other organisations, including Anjuman Islamia, Doranda Central Muharram Committee and Aman Youth Society also made similar appeals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out