Security beefed up in Ranchi ahead of Friday prayers

In a bid to prevent the repeat of last week’s violence after the Friday prayers, the Ranchi administration has made security arrangements, officials said.

Ranchi deputy commissioner Chhavi Ranjan held meetings with clerics of a number of mosques and peace committee members, seeking their cooperation in conducting prayers peacefully on Friday.

“In view of the incident last week, extra security, including Rapid Action Force (RAF), has been deployed in sensitive areas. A mock drill was also conducted testing all SOPs and equipment. Water canons have also been brought in from other districts,” said Anish Gupta, deputy inspector general of police, Ranchi range.

Special arrangements have been made especially in six police station limits where section 144 is still in force, including Daily Market, Kotwali, Hindpirhi, Lower Bazar, Chutia and Doranda.

“Barricading and drop gates have been installed at around three dozen locations, including entry points from sensitive Hindpirhi area on to the Mahatma Gandhi road. Some of the roads have been sealed, besides barricading at some of the religious places which came under attack last Friday. Temporary pickets have also been made at some of these locations,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, several Muslim organisations and clerics have issued appeal requesting community members to offer prayers preferably at home or else return home after offering prayer inside mosques.

“We had done the same last Friday as well. We again urge believers to maintain peace and not join any march or protest on Friday. We are also in touch with the administration to take all required measures to ensure peace in the city,” said Maulana Obaidullah, head cleric of Ekra Masjid on Mahtama Gandhi raod.

Several other organisations, including Anjuman Islamia, Doranda Central Muharram Committee and Aman Youth Society also made similar appeals.