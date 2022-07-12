Shortcut politics based on populist measures can destroy India: Modi in Deoghar
Appealing to people to reject populist political agendas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday told people in Jharkhand that “shortcut politics” is bound to destroy any country in the long run.
PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, where he inaugurated several infrastructure projects, including a greenfield airport and laid foundation stones for several projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.
“Shortcut politics is a challenge today. People could get votes through populist measures. But the truth is that any country that resorts to shortcut politics is bound to suffer short-circuits, because such a brand of politics does not require hard work and neither do such people have to think about its long-term impact... There is no short-cut for hard work,” Modi said.
Without naming any political party, Modi hit out at political opponents and said, “I appeal to everyone from Deoghar that you need to reject shortcut politics because people who practice it will never give you new airports, roads and medical colleges.”
Also Read:PM inaugurates Jharkhand’s 2nd airport in Deoghar, ‘2010 dream fulfilled’ - CM
The prime minister also listed out a host of infrastructure projects by the Centre, especially those that will uplift tribal pockets in the country. This was PM Modi’s first visit to the tribal-dominated state after his election campaign for the 2019 assembly elections, during which the JMM-Congress-RJD combine led by chief minister Hemant Soren wrested power from the BJP.
During his nearly-4-hour stay in the town, Modi inaugurated development projects at a function at Deoghar airport, held a roadshow from the airport to Baba Baidyanath temple (one of the 12 Jyotirlingas that attracts lakhs of devotees during the Hindu month of Shrawan), and offered prayers before addressing a rally at the Deoghar college ground.
Highlighting the importance of providing modern facilities at the country’s cultural and religious centres, Modi said that such measures boost the footfall of devotees, which in turn helps the tourism sector and propels local economy.
“In Varanasi, the footfall has increased three times in the past three years. It helps the locals, be it the auto rivers, florists, weavers or tea sellers. The Statue of Unity in Ahmedabad has helped the locals, including the tribals dwelling nearby,” the PM said.
Besides inaugurating the airport, which also witnessed its first commercial flight operate on the Kolkata-Deoghar route on Tuesday, Modi inaugurated a 250-bed in-patients department and operation theatre at the recently-opened AIIMS, besides laying foundation stones for road and rail infra, and energy projects, including gas pipeline and LPG cylinder bottling plants.
“These development projects will not only boost the local economy, but also in the entire eastern India. These would help in creating new job opportunities. The development of states leads to the development of the country,” the prime minister said.
-
In Darjeeling, Mamata perfects stuffing, serves ‘phuchka’ to kids | Watch
TMC boss and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is currently in Darjeeling. On Tuesday, she attended the swearing-in ceremony of the elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), where elections were conducted after a decade.
-
Three years on, BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia finally opens office in Karnal
Three years after Sanjay Bhatia was elected to the Parliament from Karnal with a whopping margin of 6.5 lakh votes, the BJP MP finally opened an office at the mini secretariat on Tuesday. A resident of Panipat, Bhatia, was facing flak from constituents over him not having an office in Karnal. Bhatia had polled 9.11 lakh votes, around 70% of the total votes cast.
-
Three minor siblings drown in water-filled pit in Pune
Three minor siblings drowned after they fell into a rainwater-filled pit at a farm in Ambethan village in Khed tehsil of Pune district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as, Rakesh Kishore Das (5) , Rohit Kishore Das (8) and Shweta Kishore Das (4). According to police, the incident took place when the children were playing near the pit. A villager saw clothes kept near the pit and got suspicious.
-
Uttarakhand: Noted social worker Padma Shri Avdhash Kaushal dies at 84
Noted social worker and Padma Shri awardee Avdhash Kaushal died at a private hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness. Kaushal headed the non-governmental organisation, Rural Litigation and Entitlement Kendra, which was founded by him in the late 1970s for development work amongst tribal hill communities in the areas of Jaunsar-Bawar, a tribal belt of Dehradun district. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on the demise of Avadhesh Kaushal.
-
Man wanted in 2019 rape case arrested in Bihar
A Mumbai police team has arrested a 27-year-old man in Bihar who had been wanted for over two years in a rape case. Shaikh was also accused of hacking into the woman's social media account and uploading her objectionable pictures. According to the police, Mohammad Altaf Alam Shaikh alias Altaf Raja used to run a tours and travels business at his hometown in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He had also clicked her pictures, a police officer said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics