Soren cabinet clears Guruji credit card, free coaching and skill schemes

The Hemant Soren cabinet in Jharkhand on Thursday approved two ambitious schemes to provide free coaching for 12th and graduation-level competitive examinations and giving nod to Guruji credit card scheme to provide bank loans at subsidised interest rates for pursuing higher education, officials said.

The cabinet also approved a skill development and scholarship scheme for providing training to youth in the rural belt.

All these schemes would be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, who would be the chief guest at the Statehood Day function on November 15, but would be implemented from next financial year.

Free coaching would be provided under Mukhyamantri Siksha Protsahan Yojna (MSPY) and Eklavya Prashikshan Yojna (EPY). Under MSPY, the state would select 8,000 eligible students to be provided coaching at institutes operating in Jharkhand for 12th-level competitive examination such as engineering, medical, CLAT, mass communication and CA/ICWA.

“Besides the coaching fee, these selected students would also get ₹2,500 per month for lodging and fooding. An entrance examination would be conducted to select the eligible students. The students would be given option to select the institute from the approved list and the location. Merit would be prepared as per the entrance test,” said higher education secretary Rahul Purwar.

Similarly, EPY would help with free coaching for students preparing for graduation-level competitive examinations such as civil services, Bank PO and clerks, exams conducted by Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission.

“The target is to cover 27,000 eligible students under EPY. Criteria under this would be similar to MSPY. All rules of reservation policy of the state would be applicable in election of students. Also, students from families who do not come under income-tax payee bracket would be covered under these scheme. List of institutes would be empaneled consequently and it would be approved from the cabinet,” said Purwar.

Besides the two coaching schemes, the cabinet also approved Guruji Credit Card Scheme, which was announced in the budget. Under the scheme, students willing to pursue higher education would be able to get bank loan up to ₹15 lakh at subsidised interest rates.

“Under the scheme, eligible students would get education loan at the rate of 4 per cent. The rest of the interest component would be paid by the government, which would also act as guarantor for the student. There would be a moratorium of one year for paying back the loan. The EMI would start one year after completion of the course. This loan would be given for institutes in the top 200 on the list of NIRF and NAC rankings,” said Purwar.

Besides these schemes, the government also approved Mukhyamantri Saarthi Yojna, a skill development programme to train unskilled youth in fields such as carpentry, electrical and sewing etc.

“Those selected for the programme would also get a stipend of ₹1,000 per month till the time they get employment or up to one year, whichever is earlier,” said Pradeep Toppo, secretary, labour development.