Soren directs education department to submit DPR of Shibu Soren school in a week

Chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday directed the school education department to submit a detailed project report for establishing the proposed Dishom Guru Shibu Soren School in the state capital, officials said. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT Photo)

The direction was given during the departmental review by the chief minister at the state secretariat which was attended by the senior officials.

“In this regard, the chief minister issued several key directives to the officials. He instructed the officials to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for this proposal to the state government within one week. During the meeting, officials presented a presentation regarding the land identified for establishing the proposed ‘Dishom Guru Shibu Soren School,’ which will be constructed within the Jaguar Campus in Ranchi,” a statement from the chief minister’s office said.

It is noteworthy that the state government is establishing the ‘Dishom Guru Shibu Soren School’ to provide free education to the children of martyred police personnel.

Officials informed the CM that the department has identified a six-acre plot within the Jaguar Campus for the construction of the school. They also presented detailed information on various aspects of the action plan for establishing the institution.

Besides directing work on a plan to increase the number of CM Schools of Excellence to 5000, officials said, the CM also directed the department to provide quality education and residential facilities to underprivileged children studying in the state’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools.

“The officials apprised the CM that 26 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools are functioning within the state. These schools provide free education—complete with full boarding and lodging facilities—to approximately 4,000 children from various underprivileged backgrounds. All operations related to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Schools, including building maintenance, have been strengthened,” the statement said.