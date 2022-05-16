Suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal sent to 4-day ED remand
A local court in Jharkhand on Monday sent suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal and her chartered account Suman Kumar to four-day Enforcement Directorate remand. The ED custody begins from Tuesday.
“The data has been collected from digital devices & they'll be confronted with it. So, they've been taken under ED remand,” BMP Singh, the probe agency's lawyer said.
Singhal, who was serving as the Jharkhand mining secretary, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 12 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in Khunti district of the state.
The central probe agency is investigating a money laundering case in which a former junior engineer of the Jharkhand government was arrested in 2020. Ram Binod Prasad Sinha was booked under Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on FIRs registered by the state vigilance department. The money earmarked for the completion of government projects under MGNREGA in Khunti district was allegedly embezzled.
Pooja Singhal had served as the deputy commissioner of the district between 2009 and 2010. According to news agency PTI, Sinha said that he paid five per cent commission out of the defrauded funds to the Khunti administration.
The Jharkhand IAS officer was arrested following raids by the ED in several locations across four states. During the operation, the agency reportedly seized over ₹17 crore from the residence of Singhal's chartered accountant Suman Kumar.
Pune district reports 21 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district on Monday reported 21 new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,830 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Monday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,684 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,185 Covid cases.
BC Nagesh defends including RSS founder's speech in revised Kannada textbook
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh has defended the inclusion of a speech by founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook for students of class X. This was objected to by some organisations, including All-India Democratic Students Organisation and All-India Save Education Committee. The organisations alleged omission of a lesson on freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
U.P. secondary schools drag feet in registering on Vidyanjali 2.0 portal
Prayagraj has more than 225 government and government-aided secondary schools which need to register on the portal mandatorily. Districts in which not even a single school has registered on Vidyanjali-2.0 portal include Basti, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Etawah, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha and Shamli besides Prayagraj, a senior official says. Only one school each has registered from districts like Mau, Barabanki and Rampur, the official adds.
Here's why you may not get liquor in Bengaluru between May 17 and 19
If you are tippler in Bengaluru, you might have a little trouble wetting your beak in the upcoming days as angry liquor store refused to purchase liquor from the new e-indent liquor purchasing system put in place by the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Ltd. According to a report in TV9, bar and wineshop owners have decided not to buy liquor from KSBCL in Bengaluru and other areas tomorrow.
U.P.: Farmer’s body found in Prayagraj
The body of a 64-year-old farmer identified as that of Suresh Chandra Dwivedi aka Sadhu was found lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound in the chest near a tubewell in his fields at Pure Kinnar village under Lalapur police in trans-Yamuna area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on Monday morning, police said. On Sunday night, he went there after taking dinner. Lalapur police reached the spot on receiving the information.
