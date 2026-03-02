Tata Motors to invest in hydrogen truck production in Jamshedpur: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors will invest in manufacturing hydrogen trucks at its Jamshedpur facility, while the Tata Group also plans to enter the hospitality sector in the state and expand its CSR footprint in Jharkhand, chairman N Chandrasekaran said in Ranchi on Monday. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran in Ranchi on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing reporters alongside chief minister Hemant Soren at his residence after a two-hour meeting to discuss various development plans, Chandrasekaran reiterated the group’s earlier announcement to invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand to develop advanced-grade steel in Jamshedpur.

“The group is planning to invest in hydrogen trucks at our Jamshedpur facility. This investment is strategically important, with significant scope for both domestic and global markets,” Chandrasekaran said.

On steel production, he stated that the technology developed by the group for advanced steel manufacturing would also benefit other steelmakers.

Tata Steel will invest ₹11,000 crore in Jharkhand to develop advanced green steel technology. “We pioneered and developed this technology. It will make steel production more efficient and significantly reduce the carbon footprint,” he added.

Referring to his meeting with the chief minister and his team, Chandrasekaran said they discussed several proposals suggested by the state government. He added that the Tata Group would form an expert panel to explore investments across various sectors to support Jharkhand’s development.

Announcing another initiative, Chandrasekaran said the group would enter the hospitality sector, with its first hotel set to open in Ranchi. “We will then expand to other locations,” he said.

He also emphasised that the group would enhance its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the state. “Tata Steel is already undertaking CSR initiatives here. We will expand their scope in coordination with the state government as required,” he added.