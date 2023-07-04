Vehicle skids off the road trying to save a biker in Jharkhand; 6 dead: Police

RANCHI: Six people including a woman and a child died and three others were injured when a multi-utility vehicle on National highway 33 skidded off the road trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle and plunged into the well in Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday. Hazaribag superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said they were yet to identify the six deceased (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the incident took place near Romi village under Padma outpost of the Barhi police.

Hazaribag superintendent of police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said six bodies have been retrieved from the well. “A crane was used to pull out the vehicle and divers were pressed into service to bring out the victims. Three people were rescued after the incident and are currently in hospital,” Chothe said.

The SP further said they are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

He added that most of the victims were from different parts of the district.

“It is being said that the vehicle went off the road and plunged into the well after trying to save a biker. However, the exact sequence of events that led to the accident will have to be ascertained,” the district police chief added.

