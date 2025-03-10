Menu Explore
Two killed, five injured as car rams into wedding procession in Jharkhand

ByC Raj Kumar
Mar 10, 2025 03:02 PM IST

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Oraon (35) and Lakshmi Oraon (40). Both died on the spot, the police said.

Two people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a speeding car rammed into a wedding procession near Serenghatu Church turn on Lohardaga-Bero Road under Senha police station area of Lohardaga district in Jharkhand.

Representational image.
Representational image.

“The wedding procession was on its way to Church Tola around 10pm when a speeding car coming from Lohardaga lost control in an attempt to save a biker and rammed into the procession,” a police constable said.

The injured were admitted to Sadar Hospital with the help of locals, he said.

“After the incident, there was chaos at the spot. As the information reached their hometown, villagers promptly rushed and admitted the injured to Lohardaga Sadar Hospital. The villagers also caught the car driver. who was identified as Ashish Oraon, a resident of Arya village of the same district. He was handed over to the police,” the constable said.

Officer-in-charge of Senha police station Waris Hussain Ansari confirmed the incident and said, “An FIR under sections 281 and 106 of BNS has been registered and a probe is on.”

