News / Cities / Ranchi News / Vigilance dept to take call on summons to state officials by central agencies

Vigilance dept to take call on summons to state officials by central agencies

ByVishal Kant, Ranchi
Jan 09, 2024 09:30 PM IST

The direction comes at a time when several officials have been served summons by the directorate of enforcement in the state in past couple of years as part of a series of money laundering probes related to alleged illegal mining, land and excise scams.

The Hemant Soren cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal making the department of cabinet secretariat and vigilance the nodal agency to take a call on all summons and notices served by agencies from outside the state to the state government officials.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren with his colleagues after a cabinet meeting in Ranchi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister, cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, the cabinet has approved the standard operating procedure (SOP) for state government officials in case they any agency from outside the state serves any notice or summon.

“The department of cabinet secretariat and vigilance has been made the nodal agency. The official concerned would report to the vigilance department about the summons through their respective heads. As per the legal advice, the vigilance department would give direction to the official concerned about future action,” Dadel added.

While Dadel did not name any agency, the direction comes at a time when several officials have been served summons by the directorate of enforcement in the state in past couple of years as part of a series of money laundering probe related to alleged mining, land and excise scams.

IAS officer and Sahebganj deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav is scheduled to appear before ED on January 11. The agency had last month raided his official residence last week in connection with alleged illegal mining scam.

The cabinet also approved giving land on lease to Azim Premji Foundation for opening university and school in Ranchi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Vishal Kant

    Vishal Kant works as an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He tracks developments in Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi government. Vishal has spent about a decade covering the city politics and governance, besides writing on Delhi’s civic issues, urban transport and infrastructure.

