Wildlife smuggling bust in Jamshedpur; three arrested

The Jamshedpur forest department seized horns of deer, peacock feathers, and over 100 live parrots allegedly smuggled in from Kolkata, and arrested three people during raids near Sakchi Roundabout and Kasidih Line on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

“We had a credible tip-off that a consignment of hundreds of live parrots was being smuggled in from Kolkata and would be delivered to a local contact in Sakchi on Sunday. Our team promptly carried out a raid based on this information and seized deer horns, peacock feathers, and over 100 parrots in a box. Smuggling and trading of wildlife are illegal and a serious crime. Strong action will be taken against the arrested accused under the Forest Act and Wildlife Protection Act,” Saba Alam Ansari, Jamshedpur divisional forest officer (DFO), told HT on Monday.

“The smuggled parrots from Kolkata were kept in a box in cruel and suffocating conditions and were being carried in an auto. These were to be supplied and sold in and around Sakchi market,” a forest official said.

The forest department team later faced public outrage and obstruction when it raided a house in Kasidih Line under the Sakchi PS late Sunday night in connection with the smuggling of the parrots. The raids could be carried out only after the intervention of the Sakchi police.

“The house was raided based on the information provided by the two accused arrested earlier. We have recovered deer horns and peacock feathers from the house and arrested another person,” the forest official added.