e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ranjit Singh murder case: CBI court issues notice to Dera head, another accused to appear via video conferencing

Ranjit Singh murder case: CBI court issues notice to Dera head, another accused to appear via video conferencing

Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra after he ‘raised his voice’ against the dera head.

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

A special CBI court has issued notice to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and another accused Krishan Lal to appear in the Ranjit Singh murder case via video conferencing on the next date of hearing i.e November 5, if physical hearings are not resumed till this date.

The case is in the final stage of arguments. Ranjit Singh, a former follower of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, was shot dead by four assailants on July 10, 2002, at his native village Khanpur Kolian in Kurukshetra after he ‘raised his voice’ against the dera head.

It was mentioned that the accused and their counsel are not present during the hearings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The special public prosecutor pointed out that arguments on behalf of the prosecution have already been addressed and thereafter defence has begun its arguments. During the course, an application under Section 311 of the CrPC was moved and thereafter a defence witness was also examined. Now, part arguments of the defence remain to be addressed.

He submitted in the court that the matter be put for further proceedings through video conference, if physical hearings are not resumed till the date.

Jagdeep Singh, special judge, CBI mentioned in the order: “Keeping in view the stage of the matter and other attending circumstances, let notices be issued to the accused and their counsel to explore the possibility of conducting further proceedings through video conferencing, if physical hearing of the matters does not get fully functional by the adjourned date.”

It added: “Concerned superintendents, District Jail, Sunaria (Rohtak) and Central Jail, Ambala are directed to ensure presence of accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Krishan Lal on the adjourned date.”

During the hearing, the court was also informed about the death of one of the accused Inder Sain in the first week of October.

top news
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi schools not opening for now, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
India logs dip in day-on-day active Covid-19 cases, count below 7 lakh for 2 days
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep goes early, Sandeep Sharma strikes
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep goes early, Sandeep Sharma strikes
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Nitish Kumar hits out at Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar’s state of education
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Centre’s interest waiver scheme: Who’s eligible, what’s the benefit
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
Watch: Woman thrashes policeman in Mumbai, video goes viral
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In