Rape accused trying to flee country arrested at Delhi airport

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:23 IST

New Delhi

A 30-year-old man accused of rape was arrested from Delhi airport when he was minutes away from fleeing the country on Wednesday. Police said a woman had alleged that the man had been raping her over the past five years on the pretext of marriage in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar.

According to the police, on October 3, they received a complaint from a 29-year-old woman, a sports teacher in Mumbai, in which she had alleged that she had met the man, a sports referee, in September 2014. She said they became friends and later in December 2014 planned a trip to Nainital in Uttarakhand.

“She said over the past five years the man raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage but recently when she asked him to get married, he refused. After this, she filed a complaint against him at Nihal Vihar police station earlier this month. Acting on her complaint, we raided the man’s house but he was found absconding. We learnt that he was planning to flee to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and accordingly, security agencies at the airport were alerted,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Assistant inspector general, CISF, Hemendra Singh said based on the police’s information our men were keeping a watch on the suspect. “On Wednesday around 9.30 pm, our men spotted the man near ‘M’ row of check-in area at Terminal 3. He was detained and was handed over to the police,” Singh said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 23:23 IST