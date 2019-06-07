Ration shops shut during working hrs to face govt action

Delhi food and civil supplies minister Imran Hussain said fair price shop owners keeping their establishments locked during regular working hours was a major problem that affected the public distribution system(PDS) of essential food items in the national capital.

“There are many issues that affect the PDS in Delhi but the biggest problem happens to be shop owners keeping their establishments locked during normal working hours preventing people from availing subsidised food items. This is a major violation and defaulters will face action in coming days,” Hussain said.

On Thursday, Hussain was on a surprise inspection drive and had ordered an inquiry against three fair price shops for alleged irregularities. Two shops were allegedly supplying flour instead of wheat. One of them also issued receipts for rice which the people had never availed, a senior government official said. Another fair price shop was found shut during the working hours.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 04:43 IST