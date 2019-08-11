Ravidasia community calls for Punjab bandh tomorrow

punjab

Enraged over demolition of a 500-year-old temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas at Tuglakabad in New Delhi, the Ravidasia community gave a call for Punjab bandh on August 13 (Tuesday).

Satwinder Heera, president of the All India Aadh Dharam Mission announced in Jalandhar on Sunday that we will support the Punjab bandh call given by different Ravidasia community bodies. Punjab has the highest concentration of Scheduled Castes among states. They constitute nearly 32% of the state’s 2.8-crore population.

He said that Sant Samaj headed by Sarvan Dass has also extended support to the Ravidasia community. “We urge the community members to participate in large numbers to make the bandh a success, which will force the central government to rebuild the temple,” said Heera. He alleged that Delhi Police forcibly arrested the followers of Guru Ravidas before demolishing the temple. “We will hold mass protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 21 if the central government does not consider our demands,” he said.

Heera said the temple was built in the 15th century on the land allocated by then sultan of Delhi Sikandar Lodi. The litigation was on since 1990 as the Delhi Development Authority declared specific area as greenbelt. The temple was demolished on August 10 following the Supreme Court order.

PROTESTS CONTINUE

The members of the community continued with their protest in Jalandhar. They blocked the Jalandhar-Nakodar road forcing the administration to divert the traffic on alternative routes

The protestors also burnt effigies and threatened to hold a protest on the Independence Day across the city.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Balwinder Kumar said the central government should have intervened and stopped the demolition of the temple.

Meanwhile, members of the community on Sunday protested against the move and blocked road in Delhi.

The members took out a march from Sadbhawna Chowk in Delhi and culminated it at Hanuman Chowk. Raising slogans against the central government, another group of protesters blocked gates of interstate bus terminus for about half-an-hour and threatened to intensify the agitation in coming days.

