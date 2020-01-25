Reach out to people to help bring change in society: Bhagwat

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 19:22 IST

GORAKHPUR Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Saturday, urged Sangh workers to help create an atmosphere with the help of Indian values so that all people get linked to the activities being undertaken to bring “change in society”.

RSS functionaries later clarified the comment by Bhagwat as pointing towards the Sangh’s effort to preserving Indian values and culture and its involvement in Gau Seva, Dharam Jagran, social harmony (samajik samrasta) and conservation of the environment.

On his third day camping in Gorakhpur, and while addressing RSS workers of four regions of east UP – Goraksh, Awadh, Kanpur and Kashi, at Saraswati Shishu Mandir – Bhagwat asked workers to build a structure of change with the help of the people, without taking any support from government or indulging in any campaign.

“Due to some social evils, the social fabric has got damaged. Social harmony will have to be restored. We all need to stand united in society by forgetting all discrimination, getting rid of all social evils, caste and untouchability to work for the common cause.”

Bhagwat, who will unfurl the national flag on Republic Day, also spoke about the imbalance in the environment and called upon workers to save the environment by way of planting trees, water conservation and discard the use of plastic. He focused on the use of organic farming to ensure that soil didn’t get damaged with harmful chemicals and that healthy food is made available.

Earlier on Friday, RSS sah sarsangh chalak Dattrateya Hosabale, had asked workers to contribute in social harmony, suggesting them to do Bhajan and Bhojan (sing in praise of god and dine together) with families and establish Mangal samvad (asking the well being) with neighbours.