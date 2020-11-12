e-paper
Home / Cities / Realtor ends life in Zirakpur, kin allege police inaction

Realtor ends life in Zirakpur, kin allege police inaction

The police said they had sought details of accounts through which financial transactions were done, but the family had not handed them over yet

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 02:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The police found a suicide note in which the victim has named a few property dealers blaming them for his death.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

A 34-year-old man consumed a poisonous substance and ended his life in Baltana village in Zirakpur, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he died during treatment on Wednesday. The police said the deceased used to work as a property dealer.

The victim’s brother said that his brother had consumed poison on November 5 and was admitted to GMCH-32.

The police found a suicide note in which the victim has named a few property dealers blaming them for his death. The victim has alleged in the note of being harassed owing to a financial transaction of ₹2.5 lakh.

The family, however, have alleged that the police have done nothing so far. In-charge of Baltana police post Kulwant Singh said they had asked the family to handover the handwritten documents of the deceased so that the handwriting of the note could be matched.

The police have also sought details of accounts through which financial transactions were done, but so far the family had not handed over any of those details, he added. The family on the other hand denied being asked for any details, accusing police of inaction.

