Redevelop 56 Mhada colonies as cluster: CM

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:17 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has asked the state housing department to carry out redevelopment of 56 dilapidated Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) colonies in Mumbai under the cluster redevelopment plan of the development control regulations (DCR). The state is also mulling the introduction of a single authority — the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) — to clear slum rehabilitation projects in the city.

Thackeray, who took a review of the department, said the proposal for redevelopment of two Mhada colonies in the city should be prepared in 15 days. Currently, redevelopment of the 104 layouts with 3,700 buildings in these 56 colonies — where more than 76,000 people reside — comes under section 33(5) of the DCR. A senior housing department official said more buildings can be taken up under cluster redevelopment, and that it would attract developers too.

With an aim to do away with multiple planning authorities for SRA projects, the CM said that a single authority should be made in-charge of the slum rehabilitation projects for faster implementation. “Currently, multiple agencies are involved in giving clearances for slum rehabilitation projects. The idea is to make SRA the special planning authority so that it can give clearance directly. Proposals need not be sent to the civic body. The state intends to clear all permissions in three months,” an official said.

State housing minister Jitendra Awhad also asked Mhada to prepare a proposal to convert the former residence of Dr BR Ambedkar at Bombay Improvement Trust chawl in Parel into a memorial. “Mhada has been asked to prepare a plan to preserve the house as a memorial, in two months,” the official added. The CM also ordered the department to prepare a proposal on how much pending rent has to be paid to the original owners who gave up houses in Patra Chawl, Goregaon.

Awhad said the department was considering providing houses to state employees, who do not have a house in the state, for a lifetime. He added that the department intends to clear proposals within a 30-day period, failing which officials will have to cite reason for the same.

