Reigning in rule-breakers:4 traffic intersections in Ludhiana now zero-tolerance points

Police said two non-gazetted officers (inspector, sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector) along with four constables will be deployed at each of these intersections to challan those who break the rules

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Starting Wednesday, the Ludhiana police will exercise “zero tolerance” towards traffic violations at four intersections — Bhai Bala Chowk, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Fountain Chowk and Haibowal Chowk. The four are among the busiest intersections in the industrial city and witness traffic violations in large numbers.

Police said two non-gazetted officers (inspector, sub-inspector or assistant sub-inspector) along with four constables will be deployed at each of these intersections to challan those who break the rules. 

The move comes a day after the police sought suggestions from the public on their FB page via a post that said, “We want to make three chowks of Ludhiana as fully traffic rules compliant chowks permanently. Which one we should choose?” 

The post received 348 comments, wherein, besides suggesting the names, residents also requested for strengthening road infrastructure such as proper functioning of traffic lights, provision of zebra crossings and other road markings. 

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic) Gurdev Singh said, “The four intersections have been declared as zero-tolerance points under the first phase of our drive against traffic rule violators. We are continuously disseminating information regarding importance of traffic rules among residents. Earlier in December, a zero-tolerance drive was also conducted for six days at Bharat Nagar Chowk as a pilot project.”

BLURBL: A total of 24 personnel to keep check on violators at Bhai Bala Chowk, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Fountain Chowk and Haibowal Chowk

