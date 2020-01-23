Residents can submit requests to CM at Belapur office

cities

Navi Mumbai Residents of Navi Mumbai and Konkan region will no longer have to go all the way to Mantralaya to submit a memorandum, complaint or a request.

Following instructions by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state government opened a cell of the chief minister’s secretariat at Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur on Monday.

The state government has asked all the divisional offices to start secretariats on their premises.

The divisional office of the five districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in Konkan area is at Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur.

The Konkan division deputy commissioner (revenue) is the special executive officer of the office. He will have four officers working under him.

Applications, requests, complaints and memorandums to the chief minister will be accepted at the office. The applications, issues of which can be resolved at the divisional level, will be sent to officials.

A monthly review will be taken and submitted to the government.

Konkan divisional commissioner, Shivaji Daund, said, “A number of applicants are forced to go to Mantralaya if their issues are not solved at the local level. It is not possible for all to go to Mantralaya.”

The first application received by the secretariat cell at Belapur was from Ghansoli, asking tax exemption for a movie. Social activist, Balkrishna Gaikar, has asked the state government to not levy tax on a film based on the life of martyr Bhai Kotwal.