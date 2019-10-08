Residents find eco-friendly ways to keep air clean this festive season

cities

Gurugram: Many societies in the city on Tuesday evening decided to break with tradition and celebrated Dussehra without burning the Ravana’s effigy to prevent air pollution. Laser shows, dance drama on the life of goddess Sita, and kids shooting arrows at Ravana’s effigy were some ways in which the residents celebrated the day that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

Children at DLF Magnolias in Sector 42 were given bows and arrows and asked to shoot at Ravana’s effigy. Purnima Das, a resident of the society, said, “This is for the first time we haven’t burnt the effigy. Children were asked to aim at Ravana effigy with bows and arrows, and shoot at it.”

The society laid emphasis on having good music and dance, and avoided bursting firecrackers. “Bursting of firecrackers is not allowed in our society for the past three years,” added Das.

At Vatika India NXT in Sector 82, residents organised a laser show involving lord Ram and Ravana. AK Singh, vice-president, Enviro (management wing of Vatika Group), said, “With the burning of effigy comes pollution, and none of us wants to give our kids a life full of bad air. So, we had a laser show depicting what happened on Dussehra.”

Raheja Atlantis in Sector 31 called a dance troupe that depicted the life of Sita. Anupa Gupta, organiser of the event, said, “Our society is against burning of effigy and causing pollution. So, we called a dance troupe which showcased Sita’s role in Ramlila.”

Brigadier Anand Sharma, a resident of Sector 31, said, “The dance drama of 45 minutes showed the life of Sita in Ramayana.”

Residents of Wellington Estate, DLF Phase 5, took out a candle light march against plastic waste. Anuradha P Dhawan, a resident, said, “Our society organised a march, where residents shouted slogans against use of plastics. Also, we had a waste recycler who briefed us about why recycling is important.”

There were several other societies where the effigy of Ravana was not burnt and residents spread the message of ‘saying no to firecrackers’. Shona Chatterjee, a resident of Silver Oaks Apartments, Sector 26, said, “We have not burnt the Ravana’s effigy and told kids that bursting of crackers is not right as it causes air pollution.”

