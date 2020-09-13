e-paper
Residents foil house burglary bid in Ludhiana

Residents foil house burglary bid in Ludhiana

The suspects managed to flee the spot

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Alert residents of New Kundanpuri foiled a burglary attempt at an NRI’s house on Sunday afternoon. However, the suspects managed to flee the spot on a motorcycle.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

In-charge at Kailash Nagar police post, sub-inspector Rajinder Singh said that Makkhan Singh, caretaker of Joginderpal’s house, told the police that some unidentified persons tried to break into the house on Sunday afternoon.

The onlookers said that two men tried to enter the house and when they were questioned, they fled the spot on a motorcycle.

The cop added that the suspects have been captured on CCTV installed in the area, but a case will be registered after investigation.

