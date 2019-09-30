Residents up in arms against absence of basic amenities in Balewadi

cities

Sep 30, 2019

A total of 80 residents of Golden street, Balewadi gathered for a public meeting with corporators and Medha Kulkarni, member of legislative assembly (MLA) after the incessant rains last week almost destroyed the only road they have.

The meeting was held at Trellis society on Saturday at 10 am.

The residents raised the issue of absence of proper roads, street lights, non-existent drainage system in the area. “We have been trying to get the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take cognizance of our issues since the part 10 years. We do not have proper roads, just a non-existant road on which heavy vehicles ply on. Last week thanks to the rains, the non-existant road also became non-motorable as the dust and debris from the ready mix concrete (RMC) plant mixed with the water and mud to create a sludge like situation,” said Sudharshan Jagdale, resident of Balewadi.

Neelima Phrusule, resident of Concorde Portia, said, “I am afraid of sending my children to the next society because of heavy vehicles plying through out the day and increasing at an alarming rate between the not one but two RMC concrete plant next to our society.”

The residents also raised the issue of non-existent drainage lines and questioned the completion certificate that their builders had got when the bare necessities were not in place.

“Multiple RMC plants are creating major traffic problems. They are a constant source of noise and air pollution,” added Leena Dharne, who highlighted this point to Medha Kulkarni.

“There are no street lights and we face multiple voltage fluctuations and power cut, which damage our equipments,” said Avinash Zodpe, resident of Pallazo society.

Kulkarni said, “This is the first time I have heard about these issues. I visited the RMC plant site personally and yes I agree that air and noise pollution is an issue and the plant is very close to residential buildings. I know that there is hardly any road for these 15 societies on this road and I will make this changes.However, because of the code of conduct in place, I cannot bring in the officials here to see the problem. Action will be taken and a solution will be presented to the residents at the earliest.”

