Restrict digging of wells around highways: NCP

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 21:19 IST

Pune: Ankush Kakade, Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson on Tuesday demanded for restrictions over digging wells around highways in the state, post recent accidents.

Kakade wrote the letter to Shankarrao Gadakh, state water conservation minister stating, “Two accidents took place last week due to wells in Maharashtra. In Nashik district 26 people died and another five were killed in Sangli due to vehicles falling into nearby wells.”

Kakade appealed to the minister to pass a rule restricting wells from being dug up 100 metres away from both sides of the highway. He also demanded for mandated erecting of cement concrete compound around existing wells that are located near roads.

Last week a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporations (MSRTC) bus hit an autorikshaw in Nashik district and both fell into the well. Total 26 people lost their lives in that accident.

Same accident happened at Sangli district where five people lost the life.

Kakade also forwarded this letter to the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.