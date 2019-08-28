Restriction on sale of bananas at rly stn lifted

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:37 IST

The restriction on sale of bananas at Charbagh railway station was lifted on Wednesday. Northern Railway (NR) officials said vendors were not allowed to sell this fruit for two days so that the platforms wear a cleaner look.

“It was not a ‘ban’ as was quoted by a section media. It was just a restriction imposed to present a cleaner picture of the station before authorities who carried out a cleanliness survey here,” said officials.

“Sale of bananas has been restored at the station. We had asked vendors not to sell bananas until the cleanliness survey is completed. It has been observed that people are in a habit of throwing away banana peels on platforms, which adds to the filth,” said Jagtosh Shukla, senior divisional commercial manager (DCM), NR (Lucknow).

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:37 IST