Home / Cities / ‘Underestimated MVA’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results

‘Underestimated MVA’: Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 12:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
         

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the party that they underestimated the power of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

“The results of Maharashtra Legislative Council polls are not as per our expectations. We were expecting more seats but won only one. We miscalculated the combined power of the three parties (Maha Vikas Aghadi),” Fadnavis said.

The MVA, comprising the ruling parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, had an edge over the BJP as alliance’s candidates were leading after a second round of votes counting in Aurangbad, Pune and Nagpur and Pune.

An independent candidate was leading in Amravati.

The biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates’ and two teachers’ as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1.

