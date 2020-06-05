Resumption of Vaishno Devi yatra may take a while as shrine officials await SOPs

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 20:25 IST

Amid the Centre’s nod to reopen religious places from June 8, spadework has already begun at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra here. However, pilgrimage to the holy cave may take a little longer to kick off.

It is likely to be resumed in the second week of June.

“Sanitisation drives are being conducted on twin tracks, sanctum sanctorum and in Katra town. Circles are also being marked outside Yatra Parchi counter, the bhawan and at the helipads in Katra and Sanji Chhat to ensure social distancing. However, the final call on resumption of the yatra may take a day or two,” said sources.

They informed that the famous pilgrimage may not be resumed from June 8.

“SOPs are yet to be finalised and a decision on it is likely at the state administrative council meeting going to be chaired by Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Saturday. The call to suspending the yatra on March 18 due to Covid-19 pandemic had also come from the administration,” they added.

Sources said circles have also been marked at gates 1,2 and 3 of the sanctum sanctorum and white-wash has been expedited.

It has been learnt that initially, only local pilgrims will be allowed to visit the cave shrine.

“The pilgrimage remains suspended since March 18 and it’s very depressing to see the deserted sanctum sanctorum, twin tracks and Katra town. We are eagerly looking forward to the pilgrims, who are also waiting anxiously to pay obeisance at the shrine,” the sources said.

Apart from the helicopter service, the shrine board also provides battery cars and ropeway services to the pilgrims.

CHOPPER FARES LIKELY TO BE HIKED

As per sources, the chopper firms engaged by the shrine board may hike their fares by 60% following the resumption of the pilgrimage.

Earlier, the one-way fare from Katra to Sanji Chhat was ₹1,045 and ₹2,090 for a to-and-fro journey, but now it may go up to ₹1,730 for one-way and ₹3,460 for two- way travel.

NO CALL YET ON ANNUAL CHAMLIYAL MELA AT INDO-PAK BORDER

Uncertainty also looms over annual Chamliyal Mela, which is celebrated on the last Thursday of June every year at the Indo-Pak border in Samba district, due to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

“We are still not clear and await instructions from top authorities,” said officials from the Samba district administration.

Every year, thousands of devotees from either sides of the international border participate in the separate fairs at the Hindu shrine of Baba Dalip Singh Manhas, popularly known as ‘Baba Chamliyal’.

For the past two years, Pakistan Rangers have not participated in the fair due to escalating tension between the two countries.

On June 12, 2018, Pak Rangers had attacked the Chamliyal border outpost, killing four BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant.