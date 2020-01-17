e-paper
Home / Cities / Retd navy man’s murder: Cops record wife’s statement

Retd navy man’s murder: Cops record wife’s statement

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:31 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Badlapur police on Tuesday recorded the statement of the retired naval officer’s wife in the murder case of her husband.

According to the statement of Sunita Yadav, 38, she bought petrol from Patil petrol pump on January 4 and then poured it on her husband, 50-year-old Guddu Singh, who was sleeping and set him ablaze. Yadav, who sustained 15% burns, is currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. She told police her husband had a habit of beating her.

Police officers said, “She had planned the murder a month ago. Therefore during a dispute over property she raised the topic of their Badlapur flat. Both of them came to Badlapur to sell the flat. However, on January 5 when her husband was sleeping, she poured it petrol on him and set him on fire.” Yadav was brought to Badlapur from Pune, 13 days after the man’s burnt body was discovered at the Badlapur flat followed by input from neighbours who heard screams and smoke coming from the flat. But before police could reach the spot, the accused had fled.

