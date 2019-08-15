Revamped Gaimukh creekfront in Thane ready for visitors

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:47 IST

Over the past four years, Gaimukh creekfront on Ghodbunder road has transformed into a beautiful hang-out.

The lush green backdrop of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the waterfront has always attracted visitors to Gaimukh creek.

It now has a promenade and work is on to complete the first phase.

Although first phase of the work is not yet complete, it will be inaugurated on Thursday.

Out of the 500 metres promenade proposed in the first phase, 190 metres is complete.

This chowpatty still has to get facilities such as parking, seating arrangement and a cafeteria.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), which is building the project with Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), said there was no official announcement of the creekfront opening to the public.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Even though people are already visiting the creekfront, we have not inaugurated it officially.”

In 2015, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) along with the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) started developing the creekfront along the lines of Marine Drive as part of waterfront development project.

The authorities have almost completed the first phase of the waterfront project.

An official from MMB said, “The Gaimukh chowpatty is being developed in two phases. In the first phase, which is completed, we have developed a 190-metre promenade with safety railings and two pergolas. We have planted trees and saplings. There are toilets for men and women. In the second phase of the project, 300 metres promenade will be built.”

The second phase includes parking facilities, boat rides and immersion ghats.

The official added, “TMC has spent ₹13 crore for the first phase. It will have to pay ₹25 crore for the second phase. We will complete the second phase in one year.”

Most people were already visiting the promenade without it being formally inaugurated.

Sandeep Kale, 30, resident of Manpada, said, “The chowpatty only has a promenade. The pergola work is incomplete. If there is no space to park, vehicles will be parked along the road, adding to the congestion along Ghodbunder Road. It seems like the politicians are rushing to inaugurate it as elections are around the corner.”

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik said, “This is my dream project, I have followed it up for past seven years. In the first phase, we had decided to build the promenade. There was no plan to install seating arrangement. We can make arrangements for senior citizens if required. Parking and water sports have been planned in the second phase.”

Waterfront development on the cards

The municipal corporation proposed the water front development project in 2010. A waterfront of 10.58 kilometre will be developed in this project. Seven waterfronts will be executive through Smart City Limited while the eighth one at Gaimukh will be executed by Maharashtra Maritime board. The jetty will be used for water transport from Thane to Bhayander, Vasai-Virar or Borivli.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:47 IST