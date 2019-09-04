Rickshaw driver files case of extortion in the name of Ganpati celebrations

cities

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:49 IST

A man has been booked on Tuesday by the Pune police for extortion.

The accused, identified as Kundan Lashkare, allegedly attempted to “extort” Rs 1,000 from a rickshaw driver for contribution towards a Ganpati festival celebration fund

The complaint in the matter was lodged by Pramod Vikram Shelar, 39, a resident of Ashok nagar in Bhosari. Shelar and Lashkare are known to each other.

Shelar drives a six-seater rickshaw and operates on the Vishrantwadi to Bhosari route.

On Tuesday, Shelar was standing by his rickshaw at 10am, when the accused approached him and allegedly asked for Rs 1,000 as donation. Shelar said he did not have the amount with him and agreed to pay it either in the evening, or the following day, according to his complaint.

Shelar told the police that Lashkare took pictures of his six-seater and threatened him with action by the traffic police. The auto driver said that Lashkare made passengers seated in the rickshaw alight the vehicle and then threatened to damage the vehicle. A case of extortion has been registered against Lashkare at Vishrantwadi police station.

.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:49 IST