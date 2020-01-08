Right aligned teacher’s body blame protesting students for violence

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 22:39 IST

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Federation (JNUTF) — a right inclined teachers’ body — Wednesday alleged that students who were agitating against the fee hike and boycotting registration were responsible for Sunday’s violence on campus.

The teachers’ body requested all stakeholders to maintain peace and restore academic activities on the campus.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) had alleged that some members of the JNUTF were involved in the violence took place on January 4 and 5.

Ashwini Mohapatra, chairperson Centre for West Asian Studies (CWAS), who was named by JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh for manhandling students, said, “The January 5 violence was neither sporadic nor spontaneous. This was rather a culmination of a series of episodes of threats and acts of violence. The incidence of violence started from October 28, 2019, when a section of students had begun their strike against the fee hike.”

Earlier, JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and registrar Pramod Kumar had also alleged the agitating students, including the JNUSU members, for the violent incidents at the campus.