Rival gangs clash in Sahakarnagar, residents pay price as 41 vehicles destroyed

pune

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:33 IST

Two rival groups attacked each other in Sahakarnagar, Pune, damaging 41 vehicles parked in the area, police said.

The vehicles, according to police, parked by residents on either side of the road, were smashed up with iron rods and batons.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as “frightening”, as youth took over the streets for 45 minutes.

“They (vandals) came from both sides with their faces covered and created fear in the area by damaging the vehicles,” said Arun Kolhare, a local resident.

Two cars, three autorickshaws and 37 two-wheelers were damaged in Sakaharnagar, police said.

According to assistant commissioner of police, Swargate division, Sarjerao Babar, police have identified the miscreants.

“A case under sections that cover disturbing public order and damage to public property, has been lodged,” Babar said.

No arrests have been made yet.

Pimpri ‘gangs’ on the rampage

In a separate incident involving the clash of two gangs of youth in Pimpri-Chinchwad, at least 20 youngsters went on the rampage at Thermax chowk in Pimpri around midnight, and damaged six cars and nine bikes belonging to residents of the area.

Nigdi police are investigating the case and no arrests have been made so far.